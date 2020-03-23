Hanson Distance Learning
Hanson will begin Distance Learning on Monday, March 23, 2020. All assignments will be on line with complete instructions. Parents please check your email and have your students check email daily.
"Hanson Memorial High School is a Roman Catholic school dedicated to Academic excellence in the formation of a Christ-centered individual, equipped to use the gifts of soul, mind, and body in positive contributions to Church, family, and society."